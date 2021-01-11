Volha Milovich

The Spirit of Water - Belarusian Mythology Creature

The Spirit of Water - Belarusian Mythology Creature ghost slavic mythology slavic culture slavic water spirit childrens book book illustration tempera gouache pencil mythology character design illustration
Illustration from a children book about Belarusian mythology creatures.
Preorder book: https://igg.me/at/13spirits/x/26580612#/

