Miroslav Bekyarov

Matched Candidates

Miroslav Bekyarov
Miroslav Bekyarov
  • Save
Matched Candidates board trello clean ui ui hr software saas enterprise matching candidates hiring roadmap pipeline dashboard ats applicant tracking system
Download color palette

This shot is from an ATS product I've worked on. It matches engineering talent with companies based on work philosophy, skills & problems they'd be interested to solve.

See more of my work here: https://miroslav.co/work/

Miroslav Bekyarov
Miroslav Bekyarov

More by Miroslav Bekyarov

View profile
    • Like