Jos Weber

Notorious B.I.G.

Jos Weber
Jos Weber
Hire Me
  • Save
Notorious B.I.G. crown 2pac biggie smalls biggie rap hiphop procreateapp procreate potrait digital art digital painting digital king illustration
Notorious B.I.G. crown 2pac biggie smalls biggie rap hiphop procreateapp procreate potrait digital art digital painting digital king illustration
Download color palette
  1. Biggie_1.png
  2. Biggie_2.png

Still had to post some of these, so something different to kick the year off.

Biggie Smalls

Jos Weber
Jos Weber
Ephus - Digital Designer specialized in UI & UX Design.
Hire Me

More by Jos Weber

View profile
    • Like