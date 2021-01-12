Jos Weber

2-Pac

Jos Weber
Jos Weber
Hire Me
  • Save
2-Pac king crown biggie smalls rap hiphop digital painting digital procreate portrait makaveli 2pac illustration
2-Pac king crown biggie smalls rap hiphop digital painting digital procreate portrait makaveli 2pac illustration
Download color palette
  1. Pac_1.png
  2. Pac_2.png

Still had to post some of these, so something different to kick the year off.

Makaveli

Jos Weber
Jos Weber
Ephus - Digital Designer specialized in UI & UX Design.
Hire Me

More by Jos Weber

View profile
    • Like