Boiler room party design concept

Boiler room party design concept brutalism musician dj house music entertainment party concept design ui uidesign moscow bulgaria
Hi Dribbble Family!
I was inspired by the Bulgarian musician who plays live. This party was in Moscow in 2015. I still listen to that set so I decided to create this concept.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122049817/KINK-Boiler-Room-Event-Landing-Page-Concept

