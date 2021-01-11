Loren Montilla

Logotype — Routeane

Loren Montilla
Loren Montilla
  • Save
Logotype — Routeane illustration branding typography logomark graphic design guideline flat design simple design minimalist logo branding graphic design brand brand vector logo
Download color palette

Identity creation for a tea brand
________
www.behance.net/gallery/57363897/Logotypes-Marks-01

Loren Montilla
Loren Montilla

More by Loren Montilla

View profile
    • Like