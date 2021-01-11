Pablo Vargas

FREE 3d icon pack for Figma

FREE 3d icon pack for Figma pop up prime iconset icons 3d assets ui modal metallic figma free badge chat basket coin gift
Free 3D icon pack:
Gift | Star | Coin | Chat balloon | Basket | Badge | Calendar | Flag

Find each icon in 3 different materials:
Metallic | Plastic (customizable colors) | Matte

Link to Figma's project.

You can also download these assets from Iconscout.

Posted on Jan 11, 2021
