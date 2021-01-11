Themadbrains
ThemadbrainsUIUX

Learn Cooking - Social application for food lovers UI kit

Themadbrains
ThemadbrainsUIUX
Themadbrains for ThemadbrainsUIUX
Hire Us
  • Save
Learn Cooking - Social application for food lovers UI kit themadbrians themadbrians logo illustration typography app design icon ui web ios guide illustrator photoshop profile card profile page cooking classes app online cooking classes cooking app names kitchen stories app tasty app learn to cook online learn cooking app
Download color palette

Learn Cooking is a unique social platform that helps food lovers to connect with the other food lovers, enabling them to form connections with like-minded people, share recipes, and learn new food recipes.

This App UI kit provides you with a well researched UX Design that delight Your Users with the clean design that everyone loves.

This design is a perfect fit for anyone looking forward to launching their own social media application and build the next Linkedin for the cooking lovers.

The application features a unique design and concept. This App provides you with all you need to build your own social media Application.

Follow me on
Behance
Uplabs
Instagram
Hire Me

You want to download this file ? Download

ThemadbrainsUIUX
ThemadbrainsUIUX
Hire Us

More by ThemadbrainsUIUX

View profile
    • Like