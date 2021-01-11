Mari Seroshtanova
Time for a vacation

Time for a vacation fireart illustration affinity designer vacation break winter clock gloves scarf figureskating ice skating man character fairylights star sparkle garland holidays christmas new year
Download color palette
  1. Time for a vacation.png
  2. vacation_time_.png

It’s time to relax and enjoy the winter holidays, but when you blink, the holidays will be over, so put on skates and try not to blink until spring.

