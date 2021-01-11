Sanket Pal
indianpix

Crypto Wallet Ui Design

Sanket Pal
indianpix
Sanket Pal for indianpix
Hire Us
  • Save
Crypto Wallet Ui Design sanket indianpix concept light theme blockchain crypto dashboard ethereum etherium tezos wallet bitcoin bitcoin wallet wallet ui wallet design minimal dashboard minimal clean crypto wallet
Crypto Wallet Ui Design sanket indianpix concept light theme blockchain crypto dashboard ethereum etherium tezos wallet bitcoin bitcoin wallet wallet ui wallet design minimal dashboard minimal clean crypto wallet
Download color palette
  1. Presentation 1 – 15.png
  2. Presentation 1 – 6.jpg

Minimalistic Cryptocurrency wallet design. User can easily see their portfolio value and Fiat value.
Show some love if you like the concept.

indianpix
indianpix
Indian Design studio for Ui/Ux, blockchain &custom WordPress
Hire Us

More by indianpix

View profile
    • Like