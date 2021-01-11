Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
How’s it going, friends? We are here with a new shot — English courses app. It’s an app for learning English. 🇬🇧
🤓On the left there is a main screen with a user's profile, card with the plan for a day and general sections of the course for studying English (reading, listening, grammar). On the right screen there are grammar lessons with different levels of hardness.
🍊Light blue color calms the nervous system and allows you to comfortably study complex tasks, accent orange color activates mental activity and helps you switch between tasks in time.
👧🏻 It’s a super comfy and easy app to learn English online.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Sergey Bulanov
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜