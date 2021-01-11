The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How’s it going, friends? We are here with a new shot — English courses app. It’s an app for learning English. 🇬🇧

🤓On the left there is a main screen with a user's profile, card with the plan for a day and general sections of the course for studying English (reading, listening, grammar). On the right screen there are grammar lessons with different levels of hardness.

🍊Light blue color calms the nervous system and allows you to comfortably study complex tasks, accent orange color activates mental activity and helps you switch between tasks in time.

👧🏻 It’s a super comfy and easy app to learn English online.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Sergey Bulanov

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜