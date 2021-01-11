Purrweb UI

English Courses App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
English Courses App english language learning platform learning management system elearning education app courses learning edtech education startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
English Courses App english language learning platform learning management system elearning education app courses learning edtech education startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
English Courses App english language learning platform learning management system elearning education app courses learning edtech education startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Shot.png
  2. Tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How’s it going, friends? We are here with a new shot — English courses app. It’s an app for learning English. 🇬🇧

🤓On the left there is a main screen with a user's profile, card with the plan for a day and general sections of the course for studying English (reading, listening, grammar). On the right screen there are grammar lessons with different levels of hardness.

🍊Light blue color calms the nervous system and allows you to comfortably study complex tasks, accent orange color activates mental activity and helps you switch between tasks in time.

👧🏻 It’s a super comfy and easy app to learn English online.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Sergey Bulanov

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like