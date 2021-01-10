Trending designs to inspire you
LiquorJug - Mobile App UI Design
Shop the largest variety of liquor anytime anywhere. Liquor Jug provides the customers with their favourite bottles of drinks at their doorstep. The app provides ultra premium liquor all over the world. This app design is able to bring a classic look and user friendly design to experience the taste of excitement.
Full project link - https://www.behance.net/gallery/108396411/Liquor-Jug-Mobile-App-UI-Design