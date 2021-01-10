Gauri Dharan

K for kitty

Gauri Dharan
Gauri Dharan
  • Save
K for kitty kitty cat cat kitty illustration vector logo icon design branding blackandwhite
Download color palette

Because every bookstore should have a kitty. Emblem of Kiva Books.

Follow Me:
Behance
LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jan 10, 2021
Gauri Dharan
Gauri Dharan

More by Gauri Dharan

View profile
    • Like