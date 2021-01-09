Fund Sustain Progressive Web App

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We collaborated with charity startup Fund Sustain to reinvent the way we donate.
Currently, donating is often seen as a tough sell. Organisations send volunteers out onto the street to chat to everyday folk.
Our research showed in excess of 90% of our survey participants find the model an inconvenience, mainly due to the location these volunteers are positioned (often within central business districts where folk are living on borrowed time/in a rush).
We worked with Fund Sustain to build a platform with the aim to inspire donation through community. The Fund Sustain platform utilises the power of social media and gamification build engagement with users, and slowly develop a community of users that can choose their charities on a monthly basis, learn interesting things about the organisations they're donating too, and connect with likeminded donators to discuss all relevant information.
Our goal was to design an inclusive, accessible platform to inspire a shift in the charity sector, offering organisations the opportunity to utilise human interaction through technology in a single space.
Full case study to follow (when product launches).