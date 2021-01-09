Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Júlia Lagunas Lahuerta

C-19-2020 Magazine

C-19-2020 Magazine typography design photoshop editorial design editorial magazine design magazine
Hypothetical monthly publication for ESDAP Catalunya. This issue specifically addresses how COVID-19 has affected our lives, and the consequent impact on technology. It provides creative and cultural resources, as well as emotional support for the readers.
It has a satirical treatment, with a shrill and ugly design aesthetic.

