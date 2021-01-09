Techeshta

Modern Infographic Template

Techeshta
Techeshta
  • Save
Modern Infographic Template infographic elements infographic templates infographic template infographic design info graphics corporate charts business modern vector
Download color palette

Modern Infographic is the ultimate infographic highly interactive template based on Figma. This template is stunning, stylish, and responsive.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Awesome Infographics
✔️ Creative and Modern Design
✔️ Highly Customizable
✔️ Browser Compatibility
✔️ Retina Ready
✔️ Custom Infographics

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs Twitter Linkedin Instagram Facebook Behance 

Techeshta
Techeshta

More by Techeshta

View profile
    • Like