Dotcalm Skincare I Branding

Dotcalm Skincare I Branding
Dotcalm is a new proposition of aesthetics in skincare. Providing solutions to bumpy and damage skin after shaving.
We created an all round branding that delivered on the promise of cheerful and uncomplicated visuals.
Follow: https://www.behance.net/FatemaAbbas
https://www.instagram.com/fatema_abbas/

