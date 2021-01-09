Mirabel Ukpere

Concept App for ChizyBukka Restaurant

Mirabel Ukpere
Mirabel Ukpere
  • Save
Concept App for ChizyBukka Restaurant typography illustration web app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hey guys, here's a look at mobile app for chizybukka resturant what do you think.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 9, 2021
Mirabel Ukpere
Mirabel Ukpere

More by Mirabel Ukpere

View profile
    • Like