Karla Muller

IKEA Sustainability Training Platform

IKEA Sustainability Training Platform ux app ui
Design Thinking Project Framework

Double Diamond Design Process.
Understand the user, challenge assumptions we might have, and redefine problems in an attempt to identify alternative strategies and solutions that might not be instantly apparent with our initial level of understanding.

Empathise: Stakeholder interviews with IKEA's head of Sustainability.
Define: The user problem and hypothesis.
Ideate: Sketcking, wireframing, testing.
Prototype: Sustainability and Recycling Training App

Tools: Miro, Lookback, XD, Illustrator, Guerilla User Research, Slack

Full process and prototype: https://uxfol.io/karla

Posted on Jan 8, 2021
