IKEA Sustainability Training Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design Thinking Project Framework
Double Diamond Design Process.
Understand the user, challenge assumptions we might have, and redefine problems in an attempt to identify alternative strategies and solutions that might not be instantly apparent with our initial level of understanding.
Empathise: Stakeholder interviews with IKEA's head of Sustainability.
Define: The user problem and hypothesis.
Ideate: Sketcking, wireframing, testing.
Prototype: Sustainability and Recycling Training App
Tools: Miro, Lookback, XD, Illustrator, Guerilla User Research, Slack
Full process and prototype: https://uxfol.io/karla