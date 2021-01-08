Kaeley Lenard

DailyUI 038 - Calendar

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard
  • Save
DailyUI 038 - Calendar planner planning organizer project manager calendar ui calendar dailyui 038 dailyui adobe xd ui design
Download color palette

✏️ DailyUI 038

Project-focused calendar app for viewing tasks and milestones 💡

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard

More by Kaeley Lenard

View profile
    • Like