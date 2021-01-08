Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Evgeny Smertin

Acne menu

Evgeny Smertin
Evgeny Smertin
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello!

There are new pages of Acne studios website - Opened toward card and Menu.
Hope you like and rate it ;)

Press "L" if you like it.

Follow me to not miss upcoming work!

Frame 10.png
1 MB
Download
Frame 9.png
100 KB
Download
Evgeny Smertin
Evgeny Smertin
Welcome to my UI design portfolio.
Hire Me

More by Evgeny Smertin

View profile
    • Like