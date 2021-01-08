Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MOIJ

Costumer Experience Dashboard

MOIJ
MOIJ
cx webapp data visualization data minimal web app ui ux marketing design clean agency
Yesterday I posted the first shot of a client project from 2020 where people are able to build a Lifecycle modal.

you can read more about that here

After the Lifecycle is build you are also able to connect UX data to each segment.

This design is one of our ideas with on the left side the main number: (ticker) Costumer Experience Index that is a representation on how the company is doing based on their own KPI's,

Posted on Jan 8, 2021
MOIJ
MOIJ
we design your adventure
