Aleksandar Savic

Edward Hopper Nighthawks

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Edward Hopper Nighthawks downtown diner gallery framed paintings painting famous illustrator outline vector minimal illustration art museum digital icon set design icon iconography
Download color palette

Edward Hopper, Nighthawks 1942.
That portrays people in a downtown diner late at night as viewed through the diner's large glass window. The light coming from the diner illuminates a darkened and deserted urban streetscape.

60d6837145d12d858307e956565fcfc7
Rebound of
Mona Lisa & Lady with an Ermine
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like