Savad Heavy Variable font

Savad is an Arabic-Persian word meaning darkness and blackness. Savad is a geometric approach to Latin letters designed for large headlines and clear titles that are selfish and ostentatious. In this font, priority has been given to the aesthetic-familiar approach, and readability is secondary.

There are many graphic designers in the world who need black and heavy fonts for their headlines that have clean and geometric forms, Savad tries to cover this need.

Savad has a variable font that condenses up to ten degrees of letters, which is suitable for adjusting the letters based on the available space.

