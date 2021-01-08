Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Atlas Pay - Onboarding V1

Hello Everyone,

Wishing you all a Happy New Year 👋

Here is my new concept project design “Atlas Pay”. It is based on eWallet and a banking system where users can register with the app and get exciting offers and benefits. This is the first version of onboarding screens.   I am trying to go with step by step Visual Design Process.

Stay tuned for more...  Feel free to give your feedback also like, share, and follow me for regular updates.

