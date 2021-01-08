Atlas Pay - Onboarding V1

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Everyone,
Wishing you all a Happy New Year 👋
Here is my new concept project design “Atlas Pay”.
It is based on eWallet and a banking system where users can register with the app and get exciting offers and benefits. This is the first version of onboarding screens.
I am trying to go with step by step Visual Design Process.
Stay tuned for more...
Feel free to give your feedback also like, share, and follow me for regular updates.
