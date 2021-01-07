Weather App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an application about weather forecast. I designed the UI on the second screen of the homepage, mainly to display weather forecast related data for the next 15 days and 40 days, and to view more detailed weather information. Follow me, there will be more design presentations and sharing of this project in the future.
More About Me
instagram | tyronehua