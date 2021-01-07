HUA

Weather App

This is an application about weather forecast. I designed the UI on the second screen of the homepage, mainly to display weather forecast related data for the next 15 days and 40 days, and to view more detailed weather information. Follow me, there will be more design presentations and sharing of this project in the future.

