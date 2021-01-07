JB Fentner

Dark Jive

Dark Jive logodesign icon design app design ios dark mode uidesign glassmorphism
Tripped and fell down the glassmorphism rabbit hole. It was dark down there, and very nearly as dark as my soul. 😎
Full breakdown at www.jbfentner.design

Posted on Jan 7, 2021
