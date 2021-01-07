Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello!
This time, we would like to share the results of our work on the Referr app. It is a solution that facilitates customer referrals for companies and freelancers. Using Referr, businesses create portfolios to present their services, so the customers can leave feedback and send recommendations. As a result, we created a convenient referral platform with an attractive design and advanced functionality.
For this project, we worked on:
UI/UX design
Web development
Have a project in mind? Contact us at https://northell.design