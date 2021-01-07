Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Referr

Hello!

This time, we would like to share the results of our work on the Referr app. It is a solution that facilitates customer referrals for companies and freelancers. Using Referr, businesses create portfolios to present their services, so the customers can leave feedback and send recommendations. As a result, we created a convenient referral platform with an attractive design and advanced functionality. 

For this project, we worked on:
UI/UX design
Web development

