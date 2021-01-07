Foxwell Brewing Co.

Been a long while since we posted on Dribbble, but we're coming back in full force! We’re going to create and share a new restaurant/food/beverage logo every week this year, 52 logos in total. Some will be real-life client work, some are just figments of our imagination — ALL are helping us consistently experiment and improve at one of our very favorite things to do.

😎

We’re starting things off with Foxwell Brewing Company, a small brewery with just two sections on their menu: craft beer and chicken sammies. “Do less, and do it damn well.”