Slava Antipov

Aqum 2 - free font

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov
  • Save
Aqum 2 - free font logo geometric cyrillic free for commercial use sans serif display font rounded font font family typeface aqum 2 aqum freebies freebie free free font font branding typography creative blackorbitart
Download color palette

Aqum 2 is the new rounded font family. It consists of 4 styles, 1 of which you can get for free.

Download
Download (alt link)

Check out the full project!

Open for commissions: logo, branding.
Just write to me here, on my e-mail or in any of these social networks.

My portfolio and other social networks:
Bēhance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My e-mail: blackorbitart@gmail.com

🇷🇺
Aqum 2 - новая семья шрифтов. Она содержит 4 шрифта, 2 из которых вы можете получить бесплатно.

Скачать
Скачать (зеркало)

Посмотрите полный проект!

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov

More by Slava Antipov

View profile
    • Like