Aqum 2 - free font

Aqum 2 is the new rounded font family. It consists of 4 styles, 1 of which you can get for free.
Download
Download (alt link)
Check out the full project!
Open for commissions: logo, branding.
Just write to me here, on my e-mail or in any of these social networks.
My portfolio and other social networks:
Bēhance | Instagram | Vkontakte
My e-mail: blackorbitart@gmail.com
🇷🇺
Aqum 2 - новая семья шрифтов. Она содержит 4 шрифта, 2 из которых вы можете получить бесплатно.
Скачать
Скачать (зеркало)
Посмотрите полный проект!
Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.