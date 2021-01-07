New English Wine Bottle Label Mockup

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The best Bottle Mockup which you can use freely to showcase your next beverage branding project. All you have to do is place your artwork inside the smart layers, hit save and you are done.
Get it from here