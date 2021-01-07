Insta Schedular - Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a logo for a company called "Insta Schedular". It's an online web application that allows users to schedule their social media posts and buy engagement.
The logo is a letter mark design of which incorporates letter "S" & "I" into a geometric style mark.
Press "L" if you like this design.
Contact me for new projects at syedazeemasif@gmail.com