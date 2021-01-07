Syed Azeem Asif

Insta Schedular - Logo

Insta Schedular - Logo
This is a logo for a company called "Insta Schedular". It's an online web application that allows users to schedule their social media posts and buy engagement.

The logo is a letter mark design of which incorporates letter "S" & "I" into a geometric style mark.

