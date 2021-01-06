Cute Skull and Pink Bow

I love to mix cute and horror in one artwork.

You can buy this sticker from those stores

* Redbubble:

https://www.redbubble.com/i/sticker/Cute-Kawaii-Skull-by-Cat3287/65414296.EJUG5

* Teepublic:

https://www.teepublic.com/t-shirt/17485406-cute-kawaii-skull?store_id=240881