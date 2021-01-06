Good for Sale
Rose Nguyen

Cute Skull and Pink Bow

Rose Nguyen
Rose Nguyen
Hire Me
  • Save
Cute Skull and Pink Bow tshirt sticker printing character design illustration pink ribbon pinky pink bow bow spooky season cute monster cute skull horror halloween monster death spooky skeleton skull

Cute Skull With Pink Bow

Price
$2.50
Buy now
Available on teepublic.com
Good for sale
Cute Skull With Pink Bow
$2.50
Buy now
Download color palette

Cute Skull With Pink Bow

Price
$2.50
Buy now
Available on teepublic.com
Good for sale
Cute Skull With Pink Bow
$2.50
Buy now

I love to mix cute and horror in one artwork.
You can buy this sticker from those stores
* Redbubble:
https://www.redbubble.com/i/sticker/Cute-Kawaii-Skull-by-Cat3287/65414296.EJUG5

* Teepublic:
https://www.teepublic.com/t-shirt/17485406-cute-kawaii-skull?store_id=240881

Rose Nguyen
Rose Nguyen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rose Nguyen

View profile
    • Like