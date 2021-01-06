Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bruna Campos

Planizei - Organização para professores

Bruna Campos
Bruna Campos
Planizei - Organização para professores app app ui mobile ui ux uidesign ux design ux designer ui
App que auxilia professores a se organizarem e manterem um controle maior das tarefas do dia a dia

Veja mais no meu Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/110808631/Planizei-Organizacao-para-professores

Posted on Jan 6, 2021
Bruna Campos
Bruna Campos

