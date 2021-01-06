Hey peeps!

Very Delighted to share this virtual classroom concept.

Please show some love on this post by pressing "L & F"

Don't forget to give your thoughts 🖤



More stuff coming soon...

Does this look awesome😍 to you?

Come visit and check us out on www.f22labs.com for case studies or follow us on Instagram here https://instagram.com/f22labs so you don't miss a single update.

Follow F22 Labs on Dribbble for more awesome content.

Thanks for stopping by.