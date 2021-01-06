Anastasia Melenteva

Ramen with mushrooms

Ramen with mushrooms amusing plate fly agarics food soup drawing cartoon anime ramen character book art postcard dinner recreation breakfast mushroom fly agaric chibi illustration
The illustration was created within the framework of the new project "Baba Zhaba"

