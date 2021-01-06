Bike Rental App

Trending designs to inspire you
Each week, we do different design challenges with my Design Team. This project is one of those designs that I made as an exercise with the aim to propose a user interface for bike rental process.
Note:
This is an internal exercise, I'm not getting any profit from these designs.
I am using an image of a GoCycle electric bike for illustration only. I am not the owner nor have I designed it.
Hope you like it :)