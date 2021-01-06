Bike Rental App

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Each week, we do different design challenges with my Design Team. This project is one of those designs that I made as an exercise with the aim to propose a user interface for bike rental process.

Note:
This is an internal exercise, I'm not getting any profit from these designs.

I am using an image of a GoCycle electric bike for illustration only. I am not the owner nor have I designed it.

Hope you like it :)

Posted on Jan 6, 2021
