Bon Foyage - Vintage Modern Serif

The Bon Foyage now available @dharmasstudio.com
DOWNLOAD LINK
https://dharmasstudio.com/bon-foyage
Start new year for new font! present to you, Bon Foyage!
Bon Foyage is a Vintage modern serif typeface with unique letterforms, beautiful alternative glyphs, and complete multilingual support. Every letter has a subtle uniqueness to it, from the alternate letterforms of "g, j, y", these glyphs are memorable!