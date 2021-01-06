Bon Foyage - Vintage Modern Serif

The Bon Foyage now available @dharmasstudio.com

DOWNLOAD LINK

https://dharmasstudio.com/bon-foyage

Start new year for new font! present to you, Bon Foyage!

Bon Foyage is a Vintage modern serif typeface with unique letterforms, beautiful alternative glyphs, and complete multilingual support. Every letter has a subtle uniqueness to it, from the alternate letterforms of "g, j, y", these glyphs are memorable!