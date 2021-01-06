Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was obsessed with the light and shadow game that happens all day long in the stair cases.
Its the place where we gossip, have great time with friends, play music. The steps are more than just a simple stairwell, they hold a lot of stories and memories with them.
Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com
You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/