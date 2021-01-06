I was obsessed with the light and shadow game that happens all day long in the stair cases.

Its the place where we gossip, have great time with friends, play music. The steps are more than just a simple stairwell, they hold a lot of stories and memories with them.

Got a project in mind!

Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :

https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/