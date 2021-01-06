Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meghdeep Sarkar

STAIRWELL

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar
STAIRWELL isometric illustration yellow friends light vector urban art adobe illustrator architecture minimal art shadows minimalism art memories staircase building vector illustration illustration interior
I was obsessed with the light and shadow game that happens all day long in the stair cases.
Its the place where we gossip, have great time with friends, play music. The steps are more than just a simple stairwell, they hold a lot of stories and memories with them.

Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar

