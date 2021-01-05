Rian Febriansyah

Re-design BimaPlus UI

Rian Febriansyah
Rian Febriansyah
  • Save
Re-design BimaPlus UI uiux design
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋
.
Here is my exploration about re-designing BimaPlus User Interface, I make it more simple and elegant. This is my first exploration, and hope you like it!
.
What do you think about it? 🤔
.
Follow My Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2021
Rian Febriansyah
Rian Febriansyah

More by Rian Febriansyah

View profile
    • Like