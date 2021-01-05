MRfrukta

Puantilism # 2 Tokyo

Puantilism # 2 Tokyo red tower puantilism night city tokyo basic mrfrukta minimal type gif typography shape animation motion flat 2d
This project is about visualizing cities.
to be continued...
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118399297/Pointilism

Motion Illustrator of ideas. born in 1992 in St.- Petersburg
