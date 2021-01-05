Satwik Gawand

Mono Weather

Mono - Weather is a minimal weather app using one colour space and one typeface. The app shows the climate and weather for the users' current location. Users can view detailed information about the hourly and daily forecast and save multiple locations for quick information. The app also provides a dark and light mode option.

Colour Space: Greyscale
Typeface: Ubuntu Condensed
Figma Community: https://www.figma.com/community/file/944809370060661543

