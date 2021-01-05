Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michal Ettedgi

The Most Israeli Chair

Michal Ettedgi
Michal Ettedgi
  • Save
The Most Israeli Chair ad design illustrator digital art vector advertising billboard typography illustration creative branding concept composition colors
Download color palette

My design for the Israeli company'Keter', which celebrated 71 years alongside the state of Israel, presents a different interpretation of the ubiquitous white plastic chair; found in almost every house in Israel.

Michal Ettedgi
Michal Ettedgi

More by Michal Ettedgi

View profile
    • Like