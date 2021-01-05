PetaniWeb - Service Provider Website

Hello, everyone! 🌻

Take a look at my first shot in 2021. This time I made a service provider website. PetaniWeb is a website service provider for website development, mobile applications, and system integrator & API. Thanks for checking out.

I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comment section.

Wanna create something great? Feel free to share your ideas through my e-mail.

📧 : aliffirdaus@petaniweb.com

Cheers!