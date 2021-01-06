MohamadRasouli
Piqo

Language Learning App 🌍💡

Language Learning App 🌍💡 language app lists learning english learning app lessons courses course language learning languages learning mobile app mobile minimalism clean ui clean app ui minimal app design app ui
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg

Here is my first 2021 shot for a Language Learning App 🌍💡

I used iconly v2 icons pack, recommended to all of you that's great 👍🏻😁
"https://www.figma.com/@piqodesign"

Hope you like it 💜
Press "L" on your keyboard.

