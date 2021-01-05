Techeshta

Delight Bazaar - Electronics Store Template

Techeshta
Techeshta
  • Save
Delight Bazaar - Electronics Store Template store template watch sticky header shop retail modern electronics electronic store ecommerce dark colorful
Download color palette

Delight Bazaar indeed meets all your desires to create your Electronic store landing page website based on Adobe XD. It provides you with everything you need to create a powerful website. You can start your project quicker than ever—a perfect choice for building a mobile store, gadget store, or any electronics store and business.

It contains a free Adobe XD file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Adobe XD file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Fully Responsive & Retina Ready
✔️ Modern and Elegant Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Fully Supportive
✔️ Pixel Perfect

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs Twitter Linkedin Instagram Facebook Behance 

Techeshta
Techeshta

More by Techeshta

View profile
    • Like