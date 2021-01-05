Delight Bazaar - Electronics Store Template

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Delight Bazaar indeed meets all your desires to create your Electronic store landing page website based on Adobe XD. It provides you with everything you need to create a powerful website. You can start your project quicker than ever—a perfect choice for building a mobile store, gadget store, or any electronics store and business.
It contains a free Adobe XD file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Adobe XD file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.
Main Features of this Template:
✔️ Fully Responsive & Retina Ready
✔️ Modern and Elegant Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Fully Supportive
✔️ Pixel Perfect
Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!
You can contact us at Upwork.
Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance