Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nisha

Clothes Donation 1

Nisha
Nisha
  • Save
Clothes Donation 1 app design clothes donation donation search icons location map details page home page feeds illustration ui blue app screen app illustration design
Download color palette

Hey Guys!

Today I want to share with you a new concept; Clothes donation app ( Part-1 )

Follow me on Instagram

Nisha
Nisha

More by Nisha

View profile
    • Like