Girl with a Pearl Earring & The Kiss

Girl with a Pearl Earring & The Kiss gallery framed paintings painting famous illustrator outline vector illustration art museum digital icon set design icon iconography
◀️ Johannes Vermeer, Girl with a Pearl Earring 1665.
▶️ Gustav Klimt, The Kiss 1907/1908.

Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
