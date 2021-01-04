Profile Design for Gen-Z

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This project is apart of the final design I did for a design challenge. The task was to re-design an existing app that not only targeted Gen-Z but evoked playfulness, vibrancy, and overall fun.
After my research on Gen-Z, the term 'Fluid' stood out to me. How do I make an app fluid? A few words that came to mind were self-expression, personalization, and customization.
I decided that having a customized profile was key for Gen-Z users who didn't fancy being put in a box/having restrictions.
Learn more about this project at www.bsteinerdesign.com/vibely
