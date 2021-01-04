Profile Design for Gen-Z

This project is apart of the final design I did for a design challenge. The task was to re-design an existing app that not only targeted Gen-Z but evoked playfulness, vibrancy, and overall fun.

After my research on Gen-Z, the term 'Fluid' stood out to me. How do I make an app fluid? A few words that came to mind were self-expression, personalization, and customization.

I decided that having a customized profile was key for Gen-Z users who didn't fancy being put in a box/having restrictions.

Learn more about this project at www.bsteinerdesign.com/vibely

