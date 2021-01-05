Adrian R. M.

Portfolio website

Portfolio website branding design c4d 3d web ui intraction contrast clean motion
The first project of the year.
Here is a sneak peek of my new portfolio website.

The live version will be online soon.

The concept came from the Japanese technique "Kintsugi" which is the art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold, built on the idea that in embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create an even stronger, more beautiful piece of art.

Posted on Jan 5, 2021
