The first project of the year.
Here is a sneak peek of my new portfolio website.
The live version will be online soon.
The concept came from the Japanese technique "Kintsugi" which is the art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold, built on the idea that in embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create an even stronger, more beautiful piece of art.
